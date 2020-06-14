Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 2,935,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,138. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

