Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 1,130,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 101.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 267,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,199 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

