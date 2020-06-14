Zacks: Analysts Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics also reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 193,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.02. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

