Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.80. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,496 shares of company stock worth $37,739,974. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. 4,836,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,562. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.