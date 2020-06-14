Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Price Target for RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL)

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RumbleON an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMBL stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,939. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.95 million during the quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

