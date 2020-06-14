Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.27. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 189,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,730. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $375.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

