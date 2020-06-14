Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $4.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.89. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.17. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

