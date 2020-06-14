Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.45. 797,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,614. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.08. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

