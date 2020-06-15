$0.68 EPS Expected for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 8,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

