Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $352.36 Average PT from Analysts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

ADBE stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $411.72. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

