Analysts Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. AFLAC posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

