Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $109.57

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 820,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,513. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

