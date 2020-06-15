Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $6.35

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 5,027,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

