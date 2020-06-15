Analysts Set SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Target Price at $44.60

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,382. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 146,836 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 160,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 461,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

