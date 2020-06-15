ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.98. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 333,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 974,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

