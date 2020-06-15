Ardor Price Tops $0.0533 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ardor has a market cap of $53.27 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

