Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $26.41. 362,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $839.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,345,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,706,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

