Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. 1,408,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,623. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,345.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.