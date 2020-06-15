B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

