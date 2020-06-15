BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,490. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

