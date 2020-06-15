Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.30. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 647,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,590. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

