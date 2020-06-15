Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 2,984,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,780. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

