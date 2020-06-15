Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,989,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,942,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,259,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,032,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 8,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.