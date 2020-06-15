Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $63.82

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

