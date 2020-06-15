Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $5.49 on Monday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

