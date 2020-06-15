Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $36.17

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

