Brokerages Set Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $70.00

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $44,158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 81.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 278.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 571,605 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

