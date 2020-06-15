Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target at $49.19

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.35. 20,671,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

