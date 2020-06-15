Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 705

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($8.97).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 775 ($9.86) to GBX 685 ($8.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.64) to GBX 573 ($7.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 760 ($9.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 640 ($8.15) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.50) to GBX 775 ($9.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 16.60 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 603 ($7.67). 2,483,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 790.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.98).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.74) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts expect that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0003186 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($190,047.83).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

