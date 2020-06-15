Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $34.14

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.52. 594,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

