Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) PT at $4.50

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

OAS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,367,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

