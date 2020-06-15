Brokerages Set Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) PT at $20.71

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 689,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ternium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,716,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Ternium by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,296,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,244,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

