Brokerages Set WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) PT at $12.44

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,467,000. State Street Corp increased its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

