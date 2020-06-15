CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives C$3.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE CTST remained flat at $C$0.64 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. CannTrust has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CannTrust during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CannTrust by 448.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

