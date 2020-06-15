CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives C$3.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.
NYSE CTST remained flat at $C$0.64 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. CannTrust has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
