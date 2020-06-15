Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.18. 533,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $131,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

