Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

CDLX stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 127,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 706,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,580 and have sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

