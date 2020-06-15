Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.04 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.