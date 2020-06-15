Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 956,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.