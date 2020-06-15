Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 956,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit