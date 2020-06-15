Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $62.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.67. 2,621,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,084. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $268,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

