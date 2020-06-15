Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $79.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,196. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

