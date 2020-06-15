Contentos Price Hits $0.0084 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $4.52 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.05683437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,157,364 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

