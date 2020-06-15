Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 14th total of 28,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 9.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 4,693,292 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 13,620,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,772,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

