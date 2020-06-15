Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 21,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,443. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $3,562,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

