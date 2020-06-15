DaTa eXchange (DTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.05683437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012204 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

