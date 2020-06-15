Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199.86 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $309.11 million and $199.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Bitbns and Kraken.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00465205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003361 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004798 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,000,006,739 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitsane, Tidex, Exrates, Mercatox, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Bits Blockchain, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, Ovis, HitBTC, Robinhood, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, QBTC, cfinex, CoinEx, Bittrex, Novaexchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coinbe, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Gate.io, Bittylicious, Fatbtc, Kraken, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Bitbns, FreiExchange, Indodax, Exmo, Cryptohub, BCEX, Graviex, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

