Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,025. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

