Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €24.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.34 ($27.35).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €22.64 ($25.44). 856,603 shares of the company traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

