Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.
Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.
NYSE:RACE traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $167.89. 188,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
