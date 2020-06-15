Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $167.89. 188,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

