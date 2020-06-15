HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $191.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.21.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.84. 521,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,274. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after purchasing an additional 321,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 244.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.