I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $7,832.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00763154 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00185354 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,219,700 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

